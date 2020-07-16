Son disappointed by petrol-stealing, drug driving mum

Kristie Cowap pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with goods and drug driving in Gatton Magistrates Court.

A GATTON mum has disappointed her teenage son after she broke the law twice in the space of three days.

Just two days after she was caught drug driving, Kristie Mae Cowap tested her luck further by driving off with a full tank of petrol she hadn't paid for.

As in the case of her former crime, Cowap didn't manage to get away with it.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Cowap held a probationary drivers licence when she was pulled over while driving on Railway Street, Laidley.

Pulling her over at 10.38am on April 21, police drug tested Cowap and confirmed she had traces of meth and marijuana in her system.

The court heard Cowap offended just two days later.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Cowap visited Gatton Petroleum at 91 Railway Street, Gatton, at 10.45am.

"The defendant has attended that location and proceeded to pump three," Sgt Windsor said.

"She has filled 50.16 litres of unleaded fuel valuing $50.01 into her vehicle and has gotten back in and driven from the scene without making an attempt to pay for the fuel."

When police spoke to Cowap at her house, she told them she hadn't had a way of paying for the fuel at the time.

In court, Cowap told Magistrate Kay Ryan she had paid the owed amount to the petrol station.

Cowap pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods and to drug driving.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

