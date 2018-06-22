Menu
Christopher Britton will contest murder charges
Crime

Son charged with cold case murder

John Weekes
by
22nd Jun 2018 10:09 AM

THE man charged with murdering Airlie Beach woman Dorothy Britton is a son of hers who was "estranged" from the family and living interstate for years.

Former Airlie Beach resident Christopher Mark Britton, 51,  was arrested in Brisbane on Thursday and charged with one count of murder.

The murder charge came 22 years after the 48-year-old mother was found dead in her Jubilee Pocket home as a result of a gunshot wound.

Airlie Beach woman Dorothy Britton was found dead at her home 22 years ago.
"It came as a big shock to him," lawyer Adam Magill said outside Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.
"He's strenuously denying the matter and [it] will be challenged."

Mr Magill said Mr Britton was "extremely distressed".
Police said Mr Britton had been living in Port Neill, South Australia.

"This is all new to him. The police have turned up in South Australia some 22 years later," Mr Magill said.
"He's been estranged from his family for about the last 17 years."

After a short mention, the matter was adjourned to July 16. Mr Britton was remanded in custody.

-NewsRegional

