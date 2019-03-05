Son calls on police to keep his father off the road

Accident waiting to happen: A Perth man, whose elderly father, lives on the Coffs Coast suffering dementia is pleading with local police to take away his father's driver's licence.

THE son of a man who lives on the Coffs Coast and suffers dementia has reached out to local police calling for officers to keep his father off the road.

Bruce, (who's surname has been withheld) lives in Perth and fears his elderly father may kill or injure someone if he continues to drive.

Desperate for action, Bruce has contacted The Advocate after his calls to local police could not be legally acted upon.

"I'm so concerned my father, who's 89 is still driving on the roads unwell and unfit," Bruce said.

"It's only time before he will kill someone and then and only then something may then get done.

"My sister in Coffs Harbour has tried everything and only just then from Perth I rang the Sawtell police for help.

"Basically there is nothing they can do legally.

Bruce said officers suggested to his sister to take away his father's car keys.

"Please, this system is waiting for my father to kill someone and there is nothing anyone can do," he said.

"How many other people or families are going through this?

"We even tried to get him to do a driver's test and we couldn't even get this done. He would fail automatically.

"Please, please cry out for help and maybe through you something may get done before he kills someone," Bruce told The Advocate.

Under NSW road laws, drivers aged between 80 and 84 don't need to take a practical driving assessment, however they do need to have a medical review every year to keep their licence.

When a driver reaches the age of 85 they must have a medical review every year to keep their licence.

They also have the choice of taking out a modified licence or keeping an unrestricted licence.

To keep an unrestricted licence a driver, aged over 85 must successfully pass a practical driving assessment.