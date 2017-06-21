Something spectacular for local school

THE aptly titled song Try Everything by Shakira was what got Urunga Public School over the line.

Impressing the Sydney judges with their audition recording, the choir is off to the compete in the NSW Schools Spectacular in November.

Congratulations to Miss Wallace and her 24-member senior choir on their hard work and achieving a long held goal of being offered a place at the competition.

Being held at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena at Olympic Park, this event will be televised by Channel 7 on a date to be advised.

The students will be among more than 3000 other public education students performing on two evenings and one afternoon.