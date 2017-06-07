Something in the water?

SOUTHERN Cross University researcher Professor Isaac Santos, who is based at the University's National Marine Science Centre in Coffs Harbour, can add the prestigious Australian Research Council Future Fellowship to his long list of achievements.

As a result, Southern Cross University will receive funding of $1,016,000 over four years.

The Future Fellowships scheme supports research in areas of critical national importance by giving outstanding researchers incentives to conduct their research in Australia. Professor Santos will use the funding for a research project investigating the sources of chemical pollution in Australian coastal waters.

"This project aims to resolve whether groundwater polluted decades ago is now seeping out along shorelines, and driving coastal water quality,” Professor Santos said.

"This project is innovative because it will challenge common assumptions about the sources of chemical pollution to Australian coastal waters using our cutting-edge analytical techniques developed in the last five years.

"This research will guide the future management, rehabilitation and protection of some of our most valuable coastal waterways.”

This interdisciplinary project builds on the National Marine Science Centre's recognised excellence in the fields of Fisheries and Oceanography, and will allow Southern Cross University to further establish the new discipline of Ecohydrology.

"This is an individual grant but can only be achieved with a large collective effort,” said Professor Santos.

"I appreciate the incredible support from my University colleagues and my students who inspire me every day. I share the creation process with many of these colleagues who create an outstanding work environment to enable this research.

"Winning this prestigious grant validates my decision of building a career at the NMSC in Coffs Harbour. It shows how Southern Cross University can punch above its weight in disciplines such as Fisheries, Oceanography, and now Ecohydrology.”

Southern Cross University Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research) Professor Geraldine Mackenzie congratulated Professor Santos on receiving the Fellowship.

"This was the only Future Fellowship in the field of Oceanography in Australia this round, showing SCU NMSC's leadership in this field,” Professor Mackenzie said.

"This is an outstanding achievement and recognition of the world-class research Professor Santos is undertaking.”