Something for everyone this weekend

The McClymonts are performing their Endless tour tonight at the C.ex.

TODAY

The McClymonts Endless tour

What: Be captivated by singers, songwriters and sisters, The McClymonts as they bring their Endless national tour to Coffs Harbour. The tour comes on the back of their new studio album 'Endless', the fifth studio album for Brooke, Sam and Mollie.

Where: C.ex Coffs.

When: Doors open at 7.30pm.

East Coast Encounter - Opening night

What: Multi-arts initiative involving Australian indigenous and non-indigenous artists, writers and songwriters to re-imagine the encounter by Captain James Cook and his crew with Aboriginal people in 1770.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery on the corner of Coff and Duke Sts.

Cost: Free, bookings are recommended. Call the gallery on 6648 4863.

The Phantom Exhibition continues

What: The Phantom Show celebrates the evolution of this unique heroic character over the past 80 years. More than 30 artists contributed their various interpretations of the Ghost Who Walks through a variety of media and styles.

Where: The Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

Cost: $5 adult, $3 child, under five free.

For more information, visit bunkercartoon gallery.com.au

TOMORR OW

Eco100 Cleanup Moonee/ Family fun day

What: Take part in a monthly clean up day starting at Moonee Creek with the assistance of Eco-warrior volunteers and local community support.

Where: Meet at the Moonee Tavern.

When: 8.30am for breakfast, 9am for clean up.

For more information, visit www.thepacific collective.com.

Coffs Ambassador Tour

Coramba Rainforest stroll 10am to noon

What: Stroll through the Coramba Nature Reserve in the Clarence Valley and discover abundant bird life and amazing trees. The small tour group will follow a 0.5km easy grade walk.

Where: Coramba Nature Reserve.

Cost: Free.

For more information, visit coffsambassadors. com.au.

SUNDAY

What: Discover how to grow and use new and unusual vegetables and herbs from around the world in our subtropical Coffs Coast backyard on a tour through the Coffs Regional Community Garden.

The gardens co-ordinator, Arlan, can spot an amaranth, native ginger or taro from a mile away and tell you how to harvest and prepare them.

There's a banana circle, nursery, fruit forest, sensory garden, wood-fired pizza oven, mandala garden, communal garden beds, garden plots for individuals and much more.

The tour is an easy grade walk around the community garden site and suitable for all ages.

Where: Coffs Regional Community Garden.

When: From 10am to noon.

For more information, visit coffsambassadors. com.au

Harbourside Markets

What: Bring along your unused clothes and swap them for something you love more at the fashion exchange.

Donate your item of clothing and receive a token to exchange for another item of clothing on the day.

There's fun and entertainment for everyone and a huge range of stalls to browse.

Where: At the temporary location of Park Beach Reserve, adjacent to the Surf Club.

When: Sunday, April 30 from 8am to 2pm.

TUESDAY

Cinderella at Tabatinga

What: Next Tuesday's regular Smileys Playgroup will have a very special guest for the children to get excited about.

Cinderella will be dropping in to play games and have a tea party.

She will be playing pin the slipper as well as singing, dancing and hosting a tea party.

Where: Tabatinga Children's Playcentre, Bray Street Complex.

When: From 10.30am to noon.

Cost: Free.

