Something fishy about whale trail funds warn resident groups

A group of Woolgoolga locals say Council should not be using funds meant for a whale trail to build a footpath and car park in Pollock Esplanade.

A $1.1m Federal Government grant has been allocated to the project which will see the construction of a whale-watching trail linking Woolgoolga Beach Reserve with the Solitary Island Walk and the headland.

But the Northern Beaches Residents Association (NBRA) and Woolgoolga and Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce have both raised concerns about the funds being used to build a footpath and car park in Pollock Esplanade.

With the majority of Coffs Harbour City Council staff on leave until January 4, the Advocate was not able to get a response.

TOURIST MECCA: Whale watching is one of the attractions that draw tourists to the region year after year.

Council is calling for feedback on the proposal on its ‘Have Your Say’ online portal - posing three questions:

- Please provide your feedback on the Whale Trail concept plan

- Which pathway would you prefer? Along the car park or the grassed area?

- Where on the Whale Trail would you most like new seating?

The NBRA and local chamber of commerce say safety is the critical issue at the Carrington and Pollack St junction and that the walkway should go through the vegetation for a short distance to ensure maximum pedestrian safety.

They say the access pathway adjacent to the carpark on Pollack Street is Council responsibility and should not be funded from the Whale Trail grant.

They are also adamant that the trail continue around the grassed area at the edge of the headland and not the car park.

Concept designs for the $1.1m Woolgoolga Whale Trail. Coffs Harbour City Council.

In 2015, the Federal Government’s National Whale Trail initiative identified Woolgoolga Headland as a key site, one of only 11 in Australia.

The aim of this initiative is to develop a national whale watching network to encourage knowledge sharing among locals and visitors on the habits of migratory whales and coastal conservation.

Public submissions will be until January 29.

You can make a submission on Council’s Have Your Say website.