‘Someone is going to die’: Calls to recamber dangerous bend

A Coramba Rd resident is calling for a dangerous corner to be recambered after yet another crash occurred today.

LIVING 20 years next to what she says is one of the most dangerous sections of road in the Coffs region, Allison Lipman has seen it all.

"Someone is going to die," she said.

"A crash happens every time it rains - nowadays it can be up to three times a month."

In fact car rollovers have almost become routine for Allison and the workers at No. 1 Security Services, which is located just next to the Coramba Rd bend.

She said on most occasions the cars end up on their roofs by the side of the road.

"We run out, make sure the passengers are okay, and call whatever services are needed. We often have the tow trucks in the property," she said.

"It's just getting worse and worse."

Allison, who manages the business from her Coramba Rd property, is calling for something to be done about the notorious bend after yet another crash took place this morning.

A young woman was involved in a single vehicle crash, her car having veered into a ditch after navigating the bend in the wet weather.

It is understood a young child was in the vehicle but fortunately escaped injury.

The bend, which has caused accidents on both lanes of the road, is located around 1km south-east of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium.

Allison believes increased traffic in the area in recent years is causing the spike and said the issue will only be exacerbated in light of the Coramba Rd interchange planned for the Coffs Bypass.

"In the last three years in particular there's been a lot more traffic coming up this way now.

"On top of that, every time there's an accident on the Pacific Hwy the cars often divert down through this road."

Allison is urging Coffs Harbour City Council to consider recambering the road before a fatality occurs.

"An engineer needs to look at it. The corner need to be re-done, it's just dangerous."

Around five years ago the Federal government invested more than $400,000 to fix the crash black spot further east towards Coffs Harbour, widening the shoulder and installing a guard rail.

Works worth around $745,000 are also currently underway east of the Mt Browne Rd intersection.