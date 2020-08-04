>Dad arrested in relation to baby Beau Bradshaw's death

THE Department of Child Safety has worked with police investigating the death of Beau Bradshaw as part of a two-month probe into the baby boy's alleged murder.

Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said the government department had been in close contact with Beau's family as the investigation continued since the six-month-old was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on June 2.

Beau's father Ayden Bradshaw, 24, was today arrested and charged with one count each of murder and grievous bodily harm, to face court tomorrow.

Acting Inspector Searle said the charges were the result of a "quite detailed, thorough and, at times difficult" investigation involving several specialist police units and Queensland Health experts.

Six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

"Child Safety have done a lot of very good work ensuring the welfare of the family and the safety of Beau's sibling," Acting Inspector Searle said.

He said the investigation started when Beau was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital the afternoon of June 2.

"The biggest complexity in any investigation first of all, where there's a deceased person, is we have to track back all the circumstances that led to that occurring," he said.

"And even more so with a person who spent some time in hospital before they pass away.

"Quite often they can give a description on what has occurred.

"A six month old baby can't do that.

"Someone has to act for that six month old baby and try and put the pieces of that investigation together."

Mackay man Ayden Bradshaw has been arrested over the death of his son Beau Frank Bradshaw in early June 2020. Picture Facebook

Acting Inspector Searle said Mackay Child Protection Investigation Unit detectives worked closely with the Child Trauma Unit from State Crime Command from the investigation's infancy.

"The detectives here in the room spent a lot of time speaking to a lot of people, both civilian, people within Mackay, family members (and) doctors putting all that together," he said.

"(There) was the assistance we get from the Child Trauma Unit and our specialist investigators in the field (who) … provide us with significant and very valuable advice on how that occurs.

"Queensland Health, the doctors from or all of the Mackay Base Hospital, Townsville Hospital and more recently - with their expert opinions - the specialists from the Queensland Children's Hospital.

"(They) offer very valuable advice and evidence in relation to what has occurred."

Acting Inspector Searle thanked the members of the community who had answered an appeal for information.

"The length of the investigation comes about because it was detailed and we wanted to be very thorough," he said.

"There's been a lot of people who have assisted us with this outside the department.

"I thank you very much for coming forward.

"If anyone else has any knowledge they haven't passed on to police in regard to this matter then we will happily still accept it."