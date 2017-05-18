Some like it hot ... in Sawtell

The annual Sawtell Chilli Festival is a hot and spicy event not to be missed.

Every year the event grows and gets better (and hotter!).

The 2016 Sawtell Chilli Festival was another fantastic event, with organisers turning up the heat with lots of great chilli products, delicious food and drinks and lots of other goodies - something for everyone!

The 2017 Sawtell Chilli Festival on Saturday July 1, promises to be yet another great day of food, music and fun, with a huge range of stalls, cafes and restaurants catering for all tastes... mild, spicy, or super hot!

Shopping at the Sawtell Chilli Festival 2016. Claudia Jambor

Australia's leading chilli product manufacturers join our regional restaurateurs as the international diversity of chilli cuisine put on a show.

A myriad of chilli products, some of which have even won international awards, satisfy thousands of visitors and locals, from the spicy foods novice through to the fussiest chilli connoisseur.

And if you don't like chilli, there is a range of fantastic entertainment for the whole family and plenty of other food on offer too!

For more information keep your eye on The Advocate, go to www.sawtellchillifestival.com.au or find Sawtell Chilli Festival on Facebook.