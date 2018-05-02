Solo kayaker feels the brunt of the Tasman

Scott Donaldson is aiming to become the first person to kayak from Australia to New Zealand solo.

KAYAKER Scott Donaldson is today edging closer to New Zealand in his Trans-Tasman record attempt, but the big question still remains, where will he land?

Donaldson currently sits at co-ordinate 037° 42.887S, 171° 10.447E - 300km off Raglan and 240km off New Plymouth.

He has now spent 57-days at sea, hoping to become the first man to conquer the 2,800 kilometre journey.

Weather conditions are good, with the Kiwi enjoying a South West wind of around 18 knots, which will aid in his progress towards New Zealand.

It has however been a rough couple of days for Donaldson, having slowed his progress significantly.

Team Leader Nigel Escott says it was a joint decision between him and Donaldson to slow down for a couple of days.

"He was battling some pretty fierce conditions out there. 40-knot winds and a 6m swell. It didn't make sense to be paddling in that, so we made the plan to hunker down in the cabin for a couple of days, save energy and ride out the bad weather," Escott said.

Even with minimal paddling, and aided by the wind, Donaldson's craft still travelled 40km in a northerly direction.

"He started paddling again at 8am this morning and the weather forecast is good and will only get better over the coming days. In fact, the sea almost flattens off over the weekend."

The question still remains, where he will make landfall with a number of scenarios being calculated. New Plymouth has been touted as a landing spot, but so too has Raglan.

"Bob McDavitt our weather guru is running calculations about where he will land," he said.

"For the next few days Scott will have a South West wind that will push him up the coast.

"On Saturday it turns to North West which will push him back down again, before going to West South West on Monday which will push him inland."

"It will still be a number of days before we have a clear picture of where he will end up.

"He still has five days of paddling ahead of him.

"We are hopefully he will make landfall on Sunday or Monday."

Donaldson left Coffs Harbour on the New South Wales Coast on May 2 and made it to Lord Howe Island in 10-days - a distance of 586km.

Waiting out a storm for seven days, he resumed his journey to New Zealand on May 18, which means he has been at sea now for over a month.

In his last attempt in was rescued by helicopter just 80-kilometres off the coast of New Zealand in dangerous seas.

With his Trans-Tasman Kayak attempt, Donaldson is raising funds for Asthma research.

Donaldson himself is an Asthma sufferer. Donations can be made via Givealittle.

Track his voyage here.