Solo could be box office flop

Alden Ehrenreich in a scene from the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

BOX office takings could mark the much anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story as a flop.

At least when compared to some of the more recent instalments of the intergalactic film series.

The Disney And Lucasfilm spin-off, which delves into the origins of Han Solo, is set to post a not-so-epic opening figure in the US, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

It's the first of the new Star Wars movies - including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story - to face the US summer box office, and hits cinemas just five months after Star Wars: The Last Jedi wowed audiences.

The other films all opened a year apart in December during the American winter.

Solo is expected to reap $130 million-$150 million ($A171 million-$A198 million) across the Memorial Day long weekend, a figure that's dwarfed by some of the previous films.

Star Wars : The Force Awakens cashed out with $248 million ($A327 million) in 2015, according to the Hollywood Reporter, while The Last Jedi collected $220 million ($A290 million).

But it's not all bad news for the stand-alone film.

It could sink Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, the record-holder for the Memorial Day weekend in the US market after the film made $139.8 million ($A184 million) in 2007.

No other film has been brave enough to open in the US opposite Solo, with Fox's Deadpool 2 the movie's biggest competition.

The Marvel Comics-based film generated $125 million in the US last weekend.

The film is centred on Han’s first mission.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra, the film is centred on Han's first mission, which also ties in a love story, and of course, battles with rivals and foes.

Film critics have labelled the film "underwhelming" for its "mediocre plotting, inconsistent characterisation and regrettable writing".

"If you went into Solo without any of the context around the Star Wars franchise, if this was your cherry-popping moment, then there's a passable movie in it. But that's its problem - it's such a generic heist movie that it feels like Disney had an existing script in its drawer and injected a bunch of space and Star Wars references into it," Wenlei Ma wrote.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has now opened in cinemas across Australia.