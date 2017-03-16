Solid return for North Coast lifesavers

Coffs Harbour's Lachlan O'Reilly got among the medals at the 2017 NSW Surf Life Saving Championships.

COMPETITORS from across North Coast Branches enjoyed a successful time at the 2017 NSW Surf Life Saving Championships held at Blacksmiths Beach last weekend returning with a number of medals and enhanced reputations.

Sawtell and Coffs Harbour led the way for clubs from the Branch with Lachlan O'Reilly (Coffs Harbour) surging to an impressive silver medal in the under-19 Surf Race.

He then teamed up with his brother Sean and Jack Pavey to help their under-19 Taplin Relay side qualify for the final where they finished in fifth spot in what was a tough field.

The under-15 Female Board Relay team from Sawtell which consisted of Aoife Carey, Alyssa Golding and Kate Murray also picked up a medal behind Cudgen Headland in a race that highlighted the strength of country athletes in that age group.

In an event that boasted arguably one of the strongest start lists of the entire competition, Urunga's Tahlia Kollen finished fourth in the under-19 Ironwoman while Max Shaw from Bellinger-Valley North Beach also became a finalist when he raced to fifth position in the under-15 Beach Sprint.

Former Coffs Harbour member Kai Onley, who now competes for Kingscliff, picked up a silver medal in the under-17 surf race.