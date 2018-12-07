Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soli Bailey (AUS)
Soli Bailey (AUS) Damien Poullenot
Surfing

Soli set to surf with the big boys

Mitchell Craig
by
7th Dec 2018 5:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUFFOLK Park surfer Soli Bailey (pictured) has qualified for the World Championship Tour for the first time and will be a full-time competitor next year.

He secured a spot off the back of a semi-final finish at the Vans World Cup in Hawaii today.

It was his best result of the season after a handful of events where he just missed out on quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old first competed on the World Qualifying Series in 2011 and is one of 10 surfers progressing to the main tour next year.

Bailey grew up on the Far North Coast and still surfs for the Byron Bay Boardriders Club.

Byron Bay resident Matt Wilkinson has failed to requalify after finishing fifth in 2016 and 2017.

soli bailey surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

    premium_icon Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

    News NSW Govt fast rail route stops short at Port Macquarie.

    Local Partners