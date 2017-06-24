21°
Soldiering for local retail

Jasmine Minhas
| 24th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
KEEP IT LOCAL: Woolgoolga RSL Sub Branch is working with Australasian Institute of Business and Enterprise Facilitators to support local veterans and businesses.
KEEP IT LOCAL: Woolgoolga RSL Sub Branch is working with Australasian Institute of Business and Enterprise Facilitators to support local veterans and businesses.

WITH a huge number of war veterans quietly struggling with post traumatic stress disorder, getting through everyday life is not the easiest feat.

A partnership between Woolgoolga RSL Sub Branch and the Australasian Institute of Business and Enterprise Facilitators is hoping to raise awareness by supporting local veterans and businesses.

Woolgoolga RSL Sub Branch has adopted the slogan Keep it Local! - Please support our local businesses, and are encouraging its members to shop locally, and thereby create local jobs and help stimulate the local economy.

In a bid to work together to 'keep it local', RSL members and AIBEF are asking local businesses to join the RSL in offering benefits and discounts to veterans.

If enough businesses jump on board, the objective is to provide promotions for the participating businesses such decal stickers, referrals to businesses from their website, and business details to be printed in the RSL NSW Member Benefits handbook.

Woolgoolga RSL and AIBEF are working together to help regional veteran entrepreneurs and business operators by providing cost-free advice and support from business experts.

The AIBEF is comprised of experienced business professionals and provide support and advice on a range of topics including advertising, business planning, costing and pricing, customer service and more.

For further details contact Woolgoolga RSL Sub Branch president Graeme Geyson on 6654 2095 or AIBEF National president Dennis Chiron on 0410082201.

