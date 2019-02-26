Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
File picture: The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
Crime

Rape-accused soldier to remain on bail

by Nicole Pierre
26th Feb 2019 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE soldier accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at a Brisbane army base will remain on bail.

The man was charged with rape after allegedly sneaking a teenage girl into Enoggera Barracks, in Brisbaneâ€™s northwest, on January 14.

Police allege he snuck the woman into the base in the boot of his car and raped her.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was not required to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the brief mention of the matter.

Magistrate Michael Quinn allowed the man to remain on bail until his next appearance on March 18.

He had previously been granted watchhouse bail shortly after being charged.

bail charged crime enoggera rape soldier

Top Stories

    Bearing a cross for his son

    premium_icon Bearing a cross for his son

    Community GRIEVING father David Tilley has erected a memorial for his son, who died in a horrific b-double crash south of Coffs Harbour earlier this month.

    • 26th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    premium_icon Home to the state's worst youth unemployment rates

    News Are youth and over 55s unemployment major issues for you?

    Corindi rezoning and tower trees up for discussion

    premium_icon Corindi rezoning and tower trees up for discussion

    News What's up for discussion at this week's council meeting

    The Coffs Coast's cutest dogs

    premium_icon The Coffs Coast's cutest dogs

    News Our short-listed picks of pooches enjoying the coast.