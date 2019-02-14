Menu
The 16-year-old girl was allegedly smuggled in to the barracks.
Crime

Soldier charged with barracks rape of 16yo

by Patrick Billings
14th Feb 2019 8:32 PM
Subscriber only

POLICE have charged an Australian Army soldier after he allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at the Enoggera Barracks in Brisbane.

The teenager was allegedly raped on January 14.

Queensland police charged the man earlier today and he was bailed to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on February 26.

In a statement the Department of Defence said it was assisting police with inquiries.

"(The department) takes all allegations of unacceptable behaviour very seriously and investigates these matters thoroughly,"it said in a statement.

"As the matter is under investigation by the Queensland Police Service it would be inappropriate to comment."

