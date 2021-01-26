SOLD OUT: Opening night for adults only cabaret

Opening night of Rogue - An Adult Cabaret on Sunday.

Opening night was sold out and it was a full house again on Monday at Rogue - An Adult Cabaret at the Coffs Regional Conservatorium.

It is the latest offering from the Naidu Theatre Co.

Jade Naidu brings a wealth of experience to the region - professionally trained and qualified as a dancer, teacher, choreographer and theatre performer.

Opening night of Rogue - An Adult Cabaret.

Jade says there is a “huge mix” of talent on display.

“It’s not an amateur performance at all - there are lots of ex-professionals and people still working like Australian television actor Dianne Weller who was living in the UK but moved here after Covid.

“I’ve also got two actors who are studying at the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne coming up to MC the show.”

Early last year Jade purchased the Woolgoolga Dance Studio, renaming it Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio.

Coffs Coast Advocate editor Janine Watson and Andrew Coombes with some of the cast of Rogue - An Adult Cabaret.

She and her husband were taking some time out in the region with friends after many years spent living between Melbourne and Mumbai.

She was performing and directing in theatre and film while her husband was working on the production side of things.

Having previously studied with Cecchetti Ballet International she also took the opportunity to introduce the particular method of classical ballet to India.

“After returning from Mumbai a friend asked us to come and spend some time in Coffs Harbour and we never left.

“We had come back to Australia after a huge career in India and we knew we didn’t want to live in a city again.”

The show wraps up today (January 26) with three shows: noon, 5pm and 8pm.