Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Government’s amendment states the cost impacts would likely be “somewhat offset” because licensed electricians are less likely to be supervised or have their work reviewed.
The Government’s amendment states the cost impacts would likely be “somewhat offset” because licensed electricians are less likely to be supervised or have their work reviewed.
News

Solar regulations a win for safety, but industry worried

Matthew Newton
by
12th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW code of practice requiring sparkies to install and remove solar panels on solar farms has been welcomed by the Electrical Trades Union, as the industry warns projects will be left scrambling to find qualified electricians for jobs.

ETU state secretary Dan McGaw likened solar farm construction sites to the "wild west" where "anything goes", citing instances where unlicensed backpackers performed the work of licensed electricians.

He said the primary focus of the new code was about the safety of workers on solar construction sites.

"100% at the end of the day, (the changes) are about being proactive in this industry rather than reactive," he said.

The new regulations mean only licensed electricians will be able to mount, locate, fix or remove solar panels on solar farms with a total rated capacity of at least 100kW, from May 13. Mr McGaw said the draft code of practice went out to industry for review.

WANT TO SEE EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER CONTENT? MAKE SURE YOU JOIN OUR NEW FACEBOOK GROUP.

"From what we're hearing there's very few companies that actually responded," he said. Clean Energy Council director of energy generation Anna Freeman told the The Courier-Mail the changes were entirely unnecessary and had people "extremely worried".

"There is no electrical work involved in what the government is now requiring solar farm proponents to carry out," she said.

"They (State Government) certainly provided ... virtually no opportunity for the solar industry to talk through this issue and understand what the actual problem was that they were trying to solve."

code of practice etu solar farms toowoomba business toowoomba list workplace health and safety
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    premium_icon Bushland search for man after police pursuit

    News Car seized by police, officers search bushland for driver

    'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    premium_icon 'Bring it on, we're ready to change Cowper'

    News Senator Keneally says everything is going up except wages.

    Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

    premium_icon Political betting markets tip cliffhangers in both seats

    News Cowper and Page listed as crucial to which party forms government.