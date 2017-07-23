Solar power energises Bello

THE newly installed solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at the Bellingen Shire Council's administration building will produce about a third of the building's energy needs.

On top of that, the solar system just installed at the Raleigh Works Depot will produce around 83,000kW hours per year with an average of around 227kW hours/day. This equates to 100% of the energy needs of this building.

Solar specialists Harelec installed the systems where 78,000 kilowatt (kW) hours per year will be produced at the administration building.

"The completion of these large site solar system installations is a great step forward for Council to meet its emission reduction and energy efficiency targets for the Shire and is a great example of a small regional community's capacity to achieve tangible outcomes in addressing climate change,” Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King said.