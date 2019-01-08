Solar fight heats up at Nana Glen

PUBLIC MEETING: Secretary of the NSW Farmers Coffs Harbour Branch Paul Shoker (far right) was one of those who attended the recent public meeting.

PUBLIC MEETING: Secretary of the NSW Farmers Coffs Harbour Branch Paul Shoker (far right) was one of those who attended the recent public meeting. Shooters Fishers and Farmers Par

NANA Glen residents opposed to a solar farm planned for the small village are ramping up their fight.

Public meetings have been held and protest signs ordered.

Current and aspiring politicians have visited the village in recent weeks where the $15-million solar farm is proposed.

If approved, it will include approximately 50,000 solar panels across 53 hectares on two properties either side of Ferrets Road.

The location has been chosen due to its proximity to the high voltage substation.

The proponent (Rio Indygen) is seeking approval to operate the farm for up to 25 years, after which all above-ground components would be removed and the land restored to its former agricultural potential.

When contacted by the Advocate, the company was not prepared to clarify exactly how income will be generated from the project, but reiterated the project is in the 'very early stages' and that all emails from concerned residents would continue to be answered.

'If people have concerns I'd like to address them. I'd like to know what their concern is and why they have the concern and I will provide an answer. Send an email to info@nanglensolarfarm.com.au. Answers are also likely to be found in the project documents, which can be found here www.nanaglensolarfarm.com.au/documents," project manager Andy Barrow wrote.

Chris Clarke is a spokesperson for the residents' group opposing the development and like many others he says his main issue with the proposal is that it's on what he describes as 'prime agricultural land'.

He moved to the area two years ago and operates a cattle farm.

Solar farm debate : A $15-million solar farm proposal has left a small country community divided.

The group has established a Facebook page (Nana Glen Solar Farm proposal and objections) and signs reading 'Protect Our Agricultural Land: Solar Roofs Not Solar Farms' have been ordered.

There is also a change.org petition against the venture which states property values are expected to decrease by 40 per cent.

With their campaign ramping up, Mr Clarke denies there are increasing divisions in the small community.

"We are not against any person who makes a decision based on their own needs - there is no division - all parties are still in communication with each other."

One of the two property owners where the panels will be located was contacted for comment but declined.

Not all of the Orara Valley's residents are against the solar farm proposal. TREVOR VEALE

A community meeting on January 29 attracted over 50 people, which Mr Clarke says shows a huge level of concern given it was a busy first week back at school and work for many.

Candidates in the upcoming State election were there including Stuart Davidson for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.

"Residents came to me after I announced my candidacy - personally I'm not against solar, I've got it on my roof, car and caravan," Mr Davidson said.

"What we're against is it going on prime agricultural land - this land has a history of being prime cattle fattening and silage producing land.

"The information from people who have lived in Nana Glen for over 40 years supports the claim it's prime agricultural land and I am happy to accept that."

Secretary of the NSW Farmers Coffs Harbour Branch Paul Shoker says that solar farms are a great tool for farmers and landholders to diversify and make their farming operations more sustainable, but the concern is: "when prime agricultural land is being turned into energy generation contrary to land use rating.

"The land is rural residential and such developments are better suited to remote locations away from homes. Furthermore we are increasingly seeing our productive farmland being converted into other uses, mainly residential and these such industrial uses."