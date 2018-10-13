Menu
On-site work on the Warwick Solar Farm began this week, and jobs are expected to be advertised soon.
SOLAR FARM: Opportunities in store as on-site work begins

13th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
JOBS for Southern Downs residents in the building of the multi-million dollar Warwick Solar Farm are expected to come online in the next weeks, as on-site work begins.

Preliminary work to build a 154-hectare solar farm in Sladevale began this week after months of anticipation from the Warwick community.

The excavation of test pits and boreholes began this week, which will add to geotechnical information and shape the design of the solar farm.

Australian-owned solar developer Terrain Solar is in charge of building.

Once completed, the Warwick Solar Farm will be owned and operated by the University of Queensland for its 25-year lifespan.

Terrain Solar director Simon Ingram said a machines and staff would be working on site for up to 14 days.

Mr Ingram said the formal construction process was expected to start towards the end of the year.

Details will be provided in the coming weeks about how local businesses and jobseekers can become involved in the project.

For information, email info@terrainsolar.com

