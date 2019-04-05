Solar farm opponents fear for future land ownership

The $15 million proposal is for 50,000 solar panels mounted across the 72 hectares, located on both sides of Ferretts Rd.

THE residents' group fighting a proposed solar farm at Nana Glen has warned it could be part of a foreign land grab and the company behind it has its eyes on other sites in the region.

"I'm not a conspiracy freak, but I look at direct links. The information provided to our group indicates this company is a development company alone. At the end of construction the site will be on sold,” group spokesman Chris Clarke said.

"Recent purchases world-wide indicate a great possibility that ownership will revert to China, Taiwan or Saudi interest.

Mr Clarke is a spokesperson for the residents' group opposing the development.

He has also warned that Rio Indygen, the UK-based company behind the proposal, is looking at two other locations in the region.

One of them is reportedly near the intersection of Bucca Road and Solitary Island Way where Mr Clarke believes clearing has already commenced.

"They're not going to go away, they're going to keep fighting this until the end,” Mr Clarke said.

Rio Indygen projects manager Andy Burrow was contacted for comment in relation to these claims, but did not respond.

The $15-million proposal is for 50,000 solar panels mounted across the 72 hectares, located on both sides of Ferretts Rd.

Rio Indygen has indicated they're seeking approval to operate the farm for up to 25 years, after which all above-ground components would be removed and the land restored to its former agricultural potential.

Australia has been identified as having the highest solar radiation per square metre of any continent and the issue of climate change and renewable energy is reaching a critical state in the lead-up to the Federal Election.

Mr Clarke is an advocate for renewable energy and lives 'off the grid' at his property on East Bank Road but says government reports have identified deserts in the north-west and centre of the continent as the most appropriate locations for solar farms.

"I love solar power. We have panels on our roof and we're going to increase it to panels on ground.

"I fully support alternative energy but what I don't support is taking land that is capable of growing produce, being swallowed up in an enterprise that is not going to advance Australia.”

Coffs Harbour City Council is yet to put the application on public exhibition as they're waiting for further documentation from the proponent.

"The development application hasn't lapsed. It's not unusual for the documentation regarding a complex development application like this to take a while before it is finalised for notification. The application will be publicly notified once the additional information is received,” a council spokesperson said.

Due to the value and scale of the proposal the final determination will not be made by council. It will go before the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

Mayor Denise Knight and fellow councillor George Cecato will sit on the panel along with three other independent members from across NSW.