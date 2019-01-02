Socialising a puppy

Coffs Harbour is fortunate in having a low presence of nasty germs affecting dogs.

Coffs Harbour is fortunate in having a low presence of nasty germs affecting dogs. Rachel Vercoe

Question - When is it safe to take my puppy out of the yard in regards to vaccinations?

Answer - With vaccines becoming more effective at younger ages, there is a lot of conflicting advice about when a puppy can be taken out to public areas after having its puppy vaccinations.

There are two important points we need to balance against each other when it comes to taking your dog out, the risk of disease and the benefits of early socialisation.

Coffs Harbour is fortunate in having a low presence of nasty germs affecting dogs.

The nasty viruses result in very sick dogs and it would be highly improbable and unlikely these dogs would be able to go for a walk.

You don't need direct contact between an infected dog and an at risk puppy for an infection.

Germs may be transferred from person to person, carried on clothes, shoes and hands, your puppy may be at risk even if it doesn't go for a walk.

The single most important protection would be vaccination according to your veterinarian's recommendation.

Socialising young puppies is important and your veterinarian can provide information and advice on getting your pup out safely.

If the environment is safe, it is important your puppy socialises, so they are comfortable interacting socially.

Usually at 10 weeks, with vaccination, it would be safe to take your pup out, although there may be suitable circumstances to go out earlier.