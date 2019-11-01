Menu
Dispute over social media leads to woman charged with bodily harm.
Crime

Facebook fallout ends in an alleged assault between women

Rhylea Millar
1st Nov 2019 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM
A WOMAN has been charged after punching another woman over an alleged Facebook dispute.

The 19-year-old female offender from Kepnock, approached the Kepnock property on Bruce Court, where it is alleged she was told to leave by the residents.

She has then allegedly gone into the house through an unlocked door and punched the 41-year-old female resident, who received lacerations on the top of her head.

The incident allegedly occurred as a result of a dispute on Facebook.

The woman was charged with entering a dwelling with the intent to commit a criminal offence and the intent to cause bodily harm and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates court on November 11.

assault bundaberg bundaberg court bundaberg court house bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court bundaberg police court court house crime magistrates court qps social media social media dispute
