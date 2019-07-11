Social housing transfer comes to Coffs and Bello

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh with Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh with Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward.

ONE thousand social housing tenancies in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen will be transferred to Mission Australia Housing.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the transfer of 1,000 tenancies in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen would result in a better experience for social housing tenants and build a stronger, more engaged community.

"It will provide better opportunities for tenants to make the most of community networks and services and help deliver better long-term outcomes," Mr Ward said.

The NSW Government's Family and Community Services is transferring the tenancy management of around 14,000 social housing tenancies across the State to community housing providers as part of the Management Transfer Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed Mission Australia Housing's expansion in the region.

"I am pleased to see Mission Australia Housing working in our electorate as this step will help create a stronger and more diverse housing sector," Mr Singh said.

"I look forward to seeing Mission Australia Housing build a partnership with social housing tenants and applicants in the community to provide housing services that meet the needs of their clients."

Mission Australia Housing's Regional Manager Charoah Evans said the organisation is committed to providing long-term support to people on the Mid North Coast.

"We have a strong focus on creating safe, secure homes for people and contributing to a thriving self-supportive community," Ms Evans said.

"Our priority is to ensure we're helping to strengthen communities so there are opportunities for residents to connect with services, activities and each other, which is an important part of the journey to long-term independence."