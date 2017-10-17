23°
Social housing management handed to Mission Australia

CHANGES: Mission Australia will take over managing social housing in Coffs Harbour.
MANAGEMENT of 969 social housing properties in the Coffs Harbour electorate will soon be under the banner of Mission Australia Housing.

The Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the transfer of management from the NSW Government to Mission Australia and eight other community housing providers will unlock up to $1 billion in Commonwealth Rent Assistance over 20 years.

"I want to congratulate Mission Australia Housing and we look forward to seeing them make the social housing system more sustainable, diverse and dynamic,” he said.

"Residents who live in social housing properties already managed by community housing providers report very high levels of satisfaction with the services they receive.

"Tenants impacted by these changes in the Coffs Harbour electorate will be fully informed as the management of their tenancy transitions.

"Day to day tenants shouldn't notice a difference.”

The NSW Government will maintain ownership of all of the properties subject to management transfers and will lease them to the social housing providers.

Tenants will remain in their homes and retain all of their tenancy rights.

Information sessions will also held to give tenants an opportunity to meet staff and ask any questions they may have about the transfer.

