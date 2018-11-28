Menu
Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy, right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal
Roo beauty: How Mooy became Premier League’s form player

28th Nov 2018 6:13 PM

AARON Mooy is the Premier League's most in-form player according to Sky Sports.

The Socceroos and Huddersfield midfielder has climbed to the top of the respected broadcaster's power rankings chart after a two-goal performance against Wolves at the weekend.

Mooy sits atop the rankings on 9,040 points, with Manchester City stars Leroy Sane (8,931 pts), Raheem Sterling (8,244 pts) and David Silva (8,171 pts), and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (8,067 pts), rounding out the top five.

The Aussie moved up 100 places with his matchwinning outing, which ranks as the second best individual showing of the season so far according to Sky's unique formula.

Only Sergio Aguero's stunning hat-trick against the Terriers back in August yielded a higher points tally.

These rankings are determined based on points awarded for 33 different statistics, with different stats weighted depending on position. For example, a defender is rewarded more for a goal than a forward.

The standings take into account a five-week period, although points are devalued as the weeks move on, with week four's points reduced by 20 per cent, week three by 40 per cent, and so on.

Mooy is hitting form at the perfect form as far as Australia is concerned, with the Asian Cup just over a month away.

