Socceroos legend will be hopping into town

ICON: Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade is coming to Coffs. Brenda Strong

FOOTBALL: Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade will be visiting Coffs Harbour next month to inspire the next generation to chase their dreams.

Wade will be visiting Bishop Druitt College July 24 to educate and speak to students about his story, motivations and outcomes.

Wade is one of Australia's greatest and longest-serving Socceroos. His 84 matches in the green and gold make him the sixth most capped player of all time.

Wade is also regarded as one of the country's greatest ever captains, having led the nation on 46 occasions.

The midfielder represented Australia at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988 and featured in the World Cup qualifying campaigns of 1990 and 1994.

It was in the 1994 campaign Wade had the biggest job of his career; to mark the iconic Diego Maradona over the two-legged playoff series.

Wade suffered from epilepsy as a child, started out as an apprentice and reached his goals via drive, determination and resilience.

The 57-year-old will be bringing his educational program to BDC, speaking to students about what it takes to overcome challenges.

Year 12 students will learn how to cope with pressure, stress and stay motivated in the lead up to their HSC.

Year 10s will learn about employability skills, resilience, motivation and the link between school and career.

Wade's high-standing in the pantheon of Australian sporting greats will no doubt lead to an intriguing talk.