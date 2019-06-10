Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ICON: Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade is coming to Coffs.
ICON: Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade is coming to Coffs. Brenda Strong
Sport

Socceroos legend will be hopping into town

10th Jun 2019 11:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Former Socceroos captain Paul Wade will be visiting Coffs Harbour next month to inspire the next generation to chase their dreams.

Wade will be visiting Bishop Druitt College July 24 to educate and speak to students about his story, motivations and outcomes.

Wade is one of Australia's greatest and longest-serving Socceroos. His 84 matches in the green and gold make him the sixth most capped player of all time.

Wade is also regarded as one of the country's greatest ever captains, having led the nation on 46 occasions.

The midfielder represented Australia at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988 and featured in the World Cup qualifying campaigns of 1990 and 1994.

It was in the 1994 campaign Wade had the biggest job of his career; to mark the iconic Diego Maradona over the two-legged playoff series.

Wade suffered from epilepsy as a child, started out as an apprentice and reached his goals via drive, determination and resilience.

The 57-year-old will be bringing his educational program to BDC, speaking to students about what it takes to overcome challenges.

Year 12 students will learn how to cope with pressure, stress and stay motivated in the lead up to their HSC.

Year 10s will learn about employability skills, resilience, motivation and the link between school and career.

Wade's high-standing in the pantheon of Australian sporting greats will no doubt lead to an intriguing talk.

bishop druitt college diego maradona paul wade socceroos socceroos captain
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    premium_icon How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    News It was a letter Geoff Hicks wrote to an Oscar winner almost two decades ago that was the catalyst to countless lives being saved. Now, he's been awarded an OAM.

    Who's appearing in court this week?

    premium_icon Who's appearing in court this week?

    News A list of the accused to face Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday.

    A teddy to cuddle in difficult times

    premium_icon A teddy to cuddle in difficult times

    News 46 PTSD teddy bears donated to Coffs Harbour RFS teams.

    Statistics reveal serious problem for Valley

    premium_icon Statistics reveal serious problem for Valley

    Crime In the past decade, there has been a 930 per cent increase