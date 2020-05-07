‘So thin it couldn’t walk’: RSPCA seizes emaciated dog

The RSPCA has taken an emaciated dog after neighbours complained the rottweiler-cross was malnourished and so thin it could barely walk. DISTURBING IMAGE

POLICE, RSPCA and Logan City council are investigating after a dog was found emaciated in suburban back yard this afternoon.

An RSPCA inspector removed the brown, male rottweiler-cross-kelpie from the Browns Plains Rd address and took it to the association's vets at Wacol for assessment.

No one has been charged.

Neighbours alerted the RSPCA after seeing the un-desexed male dog, lying listlessly in the yard with its ribs showing through its fur.

Neighbours first complained about the animal's health on April 15 and followed up with weekly complaints to all three organisations.

An RSPCA officer arrives at the Marsden address where an emaciated dog was surrendered for care today.

Jacqueline Atkins said the dog was "barely alive" and was so thin it had difficulty walking.

"It couldn't walk and could not hold its head up properly - most of its fur had fallen out and I started crying when I saw its exposed rib cage."

Lost and Found Logan operator Robyn Wright said action should have been taken earlier by at least one of the authorities and the dog had been left for far too long without intervention.

"A complaint was lodged with police who passed it on to RSPCA in April and its taken until now for the dog to be removed.

"It was in such a suffering and poor condition and would have been beside itself.

"It was only after highly distressed neighbours saw the dog in the yard today and rang the RSPCA again that action was taken.

"The RSPCA, in my opinion, needs to be more vigilant as it issued a Welfare Direction weeks ago and the dog was taken to a vet but today it was found with little response and malnourished."

Logan City Council said it could do nothing as it was a welfare case for the RSPCA.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the RSPCA vets were assessing the dog.

"These kinds of matters often involved more than meets the eye," he said.

"We cannot disclose details of this case due to privacy laws, but we can advise that an RSPCA Inspector has been conducting an ongoing investigation in relation to this matter for some time, and following up closely to ensure the dog has received ongoing veterinary care.

"The dog is now in the care of RSPCA.

"Additional evidence supplied today has assisted the investigation and we take the opportunity to thank everyone in the community for their vigilance in relation to animal welfare concerns, and for reporting them to RSPCA.

"Often members of the public may not be aware of an investigation or the details of ongoing investigations, but it's always important to report to ensure the RSPCA Inspector has as much information as possible to enable them to achieve the best outcome possible for the animals."

