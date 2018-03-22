So sophisticated - move in to Moonee Beach

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in sought-after Moonee Beach this week.

This four-bedroom home at 30 Estuary Dr will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Unrealestate selling agents Melissa Siri and Julie Asquini said the home is supremely stylish and impeccably practical.

"The house has been designed for maximum flexibility with the floor plan - it can privately accommodate extended family or provide a separate space for teenagers to live and lounge.

"But it's just as beautiful as it is practical; a timber 'cube' feature wall in the family zone and the 'mother of pearl' shimmer in the mosaic tiles in the kitchen are both simply stunning.”

The home spreads across a spacious single level with numerous indoor and outdoor living zones. There are four bedrooms including the king-sized master with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. There is a dedicated study and three separate living zones, including the open-plan kitchen, lounge and dining area which flows on to the deck and yard.

Melissa and Julie said while the home is stunning, the location offers an unbeatable coastal lifestyle.

"You can easily walk to Moonee Marketplace for restaurants and cafés, see live music at Moonee Beach Tavern and pick up bread and milk at Coles, all without taking the car.

"The estuary and the beachside park are major drawcards, throw a towel over your shoulder and enjoy the water and this beautiful area.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.