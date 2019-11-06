Food lovers stunned as celebrity chef’s cafe closes

Earth Purveyors of Fine Foods was opened in 2017 by Ant Ewart, the former Head Chef of Byron Bay’s Raes on Wategos and Macleay St Bistro in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

A popular Paradise Point cafe run by a celebrity chef has closed and been placed into liquidation.

Documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission show director William John Ewart of Runaway Bay - who goes by the name Ant - has put the company into voluntary liquidation with Steven Kugel of Sydney-based firm The Insolvency Experts appointed as liquidator.

Mr Kugel said he had spoken to Mr Ewart briefly, but at this early stage, he was not aware of all of the reasons why the business had failed.

"That's our job, we have to get in there and unravel things and work out why the business has failed," he said.

"I understand he is not well, so I think health reasons are part of the reasons why the business wasn't viable. I believe there are also tax debts."

The cafe was a popular spot for locals with a recent post on its Facebook site confirming its high reputation.

"So sad if the news is true … I loved this place. Amazing service, fabulous coffee and great food. It was my go to in Paradise Point for all my Brizzy friends," Lyn Bernie wrote.

Mr Kugel said there are at least 12 casual employees and a number of creditors who are owed money by the business, but the debts had only been accrued in the "last little while."

He said the employees were owed amounts ranging from $250 to around $1800, with one owed annual leave and another some unpaid superannuation.

"The Director has tried to do the right thing by them by placing the company into liquidation because he seriously has no money," he said.

"Normally as a liquidator you come in and there is something there, but there is nothing available to us so he really has done them a favour."

He said employees who are Australian citizens or permanent residents are entitled to claim unpaid wages and benefits under the Fair Entitlement Guarantee Scheme.

Mr Kugel said there were very few creditors owed money by the company.

"Incredibly, most of the amounts owed are quite tiny with the largest being around $3500 and that is to the bookkeeper," he said.

A creditors' meeting will be held on November 26 at 10.30am AEST. Creditors can dial-in to The Insolvency Experts on 02 8378 3777.

The Bulletin has made a number of attempts to contact Mr Ewart.