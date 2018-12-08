So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

Coffs Coast Advocate readers have over the past fortnight nominated the key projects they would like to see developed in the city's future. Vote in our online poll for the projects you'd support.

POLITICALLY speaking Coffs Harbour is the land of funding opportunity next year, which is why it's crucial voters have their say early into #What Coffs Wants.

Ahead of a dual election year in 2019, Coffs Harbour stands to benefit in nominating projects that must be delivered to ensure we remain one of regional Australia's leading regional centres.

That's why The Advocate has turned to you the readers for ideas.

Reader poll #What Coffs Wants: Vote for the projects raised by our readers that are most crucial to the Coffs Coast's future. Tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass project

Coffs Harbour concept design including two land bridges and a cutting

A move to develop Crown Land on the Jetty Foreshores

A move not to develop Crown Land on the Jetty Foreshores

A move to attract cruise ship tourism for the Coffs Coast

Opposition to cruise ship tourism for the region

Increasing Coffs Harbour Airport's runway to accommodate international flights

Increasing the tourism industry to boost jobs

Increasing the blueberry industry to boost jobs

Moving to kerb youth unemployment

Removing the railway lines from the Jetty Foreshores

Building another Jetty access road via Howard St

Moving for Dolphin Marine Magic's sea pens in the Harbour

Building a lagoon or public pools on the Jetty Foreshores

Adding to the beachfront walkway on the Jetty Foreshores

Preserving vegetation on the Jetty Foreshores

Building an artificial diving reef in the harbour

Fixing the Coffs Harbour Boat Ramp once and for all Vote View Results

In naming the key projects today as nominated by our readership, we hope to poll readers on the most pressing infrastructure projects that can take the city forward, under a changing political leadership.

With the Nationals seeking to retain the State seat of Coffs Harbour and the Federal seat of Cowper - after a combined 46 years of service in politics by retiring State MP Andrew Fraser and Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker we figure it's imperative voters have their say on the future projects that will require government support to grow the future of Coffs Harbour.

Up until now the community has advised our longstanding politicians on the projects and crucial funding successes that have been needed to ensure Coffs Harbour is growing towards being one of New South Wales most desired places to live?

But with both our members of parliament gone in just over three months time, we feel it's important the incoming politicians representing our community are across the community's brief.

Today we table the many projects nominated by the community in the #WhatCoffsWants campaign.

Please vote for your top five projects and we'll come back to you in a fortnight's time on the most voted for infrastructure projects as supported by the readers of the Coffs Coast.

This is your opportunity as a voter to dictate where future government representatives dedicate their energies towards growing Coffs Harbour as a city of the future well before they are elected.

As the voice of the Coffs Coast, after 111 years of community reporting, we thank you for helping to map out #WhatCoffsWants well into the future and we'll raise your projects with the candidates who are jockeying to become your future representatives in parliament.