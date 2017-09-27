So much more than a store

KAT McKinnon has bright pink hair and shoes to match. She wears colourful clothes and her most impressive accessory is her big, genuine smile. Kat is a creative lady with passion, vision and drive. A winning combination.

Two weeks ago, she opened Katsby - World of Fashion at Moonee Marketplace. It's not every day you see a pool table in a ladies and children's clothing store, but this is no ordinary store.

"I wanted to create a retail shopping experience with a difference,” Kat said.

"I'm all about changing people's concept of shopping. It's about taking your time and having an experience not just get in, get out. After years of selling online I'm seeing a shift back to in-store shopping. People want to be unhurried, come in and touch and feel and try clothes and shoes on.”

Loosely themed around Alice in Wonderland meets steampunk, there are plump pink velvet couches, a book exchange with many of Kat's favourites from childhood, a children's play area with wooden toys, pink sparkly hearts painted on the concrete floor and a sign on the wall that says "we're all mad here”.

Drawing on her years of experience in the fashion and retail industry, Kat sources designer samples, end of season and discontinued lines in ladies and children fashion to fill her many racks. This ensures a lot of one-off items and some great finds at reasonable prices.

Kat McKinnon is the creative force behind Katsby Rachel Vercoe

"If you come in and see something you fall in love with, get it, it won't be here next time. The stock will be changing all the time,” she said.

What will remain constant is an emphasis on Australian brands and natural fibres and sizes 8 to 22 for women and newborn to 14 for children.

"I'm not just about the clothes. I wanted to provide more than a shop or clearance centre.”

In the pink velvet couch "chill out area” Kat has a guitar, a ukulele and a well-stocked book exchange.

"I want to create a community space where people feel free to drop in. A space where guys can pick up the guitar or read with their kids while their partners relax and shop, where teens can drop in for a game of pool.

Locals are quickly embracing this concept fashion store named after Kat's roller derby moniker.

"Everybody who comes in tells me they get it, the idea of slowing down and relaxing. We get guys who come from the swim centre who sit on the couch, pick up the guitar and play for a bit. It's great. I love people and I love having a chat.

"The next step is to invite artists to work in the space or give them space to sell their art, so if you're a local artist feel free to contact me. I also want to encourage local mother's groups or community groups to come here - I have plenty of space and would love to be able to use it to connect the community.”

Find Katsby - World of Fashion at Moonee Marketplace, "we're between the swim centre and the gym”. Hours: 9am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday. Closed Mondays. Details Facebook.