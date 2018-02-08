So much character, so much to love

DREAM KITCHE: Just one of the character filled rooms in this Ayrshire Park Dr home.

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the heart of sought-after Middle Boambee this week.

This four bedroom home on just over an acre of landscaped gardens at 49 Ayrshire Park Drive will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide, but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

LJ Hooker selling agent John Vickars said the property is spectacular following major renovations.

"The owners have not spared any expense and the result is an up to the minute home with an underlying federation theme suitable for a variety of furnishing styles,” John said.

"The property offers peaceful privacy with a beautiful elevated outlook with room to move, a great pool and the convenience of all the nearby amenities.”

The flowing upstairs floorplan features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate lounge and dining rooms and a stunning new kitchen at the heart of the family room which flows to the wrap around deck. Downstairs is a large studio or rumpus with bathroom.

The lush grounds have been terraced and landscaped with a large lawn area perfect for the kids.

There is the added benefit of a 7.5kw solar power system and 160,000l of water storage.

"The home will appeal to families, young professionals and even retirees wanting a small acreage to potter around in.”

