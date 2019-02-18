Police reveal tragic encounter with pre-teen meth addicts

LIVES DESTROYED: Dalby Police have seen children as young as 12 turn to crime to fund methamphetamine addictions. Pictured: Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough.

LIVES DESTROYED: Dalby Police have seen children as young as 12 turn to crime to fund methamphetamine addictions. Pictured: Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough. Ebony Graveur

THE haunting memory of seeing two Dalby kids addicted to methamphetamine at the ages 12 and 13 fuels Senior Sergeant Terry McCullough to work to release the strangle that ice has on the Western Downs community.

Snr Sgt McCullough told the Dalby Herald about the horrors his team come face-to-face with on a weekly basis as a result of the highly addictive and destructive drug

"Not a week goes by where we're not attending someone who, because of ice, is getting hurt, and it's often children," he said.

Now police are calling on the community to help remove the drug scourge from Dalby with a renewed call for anonymous tip-offs to Crime Stoppers.

Police have had several successes in southwest Queensland so far in 2019, with major raids being carried out on clandestine drug labs after gathering intelligence from the community.

Snr Sgt McCullough said the community was needed to remove ice from Dalby.

"Police can't solve this alone; it takes a whole community response," he said.

Rewards are available for those who help police and Crime Stoppers crack down on drugs in Dalby in the wake of their 2019 Dob in a Dealer campaign.

Snr Sgt McCullough said, in his seven years as officer in charge at the Dalby station, he had witnessed ice take the lives of a number of people both directly and indirectly.

"In that time, there have been several deaths of young people directly as a result of using ice," he said.

"That's a real tragedy. It's an addiction and using that drug has cost people their lives.

"Indirectly, we've lost several more lives through traffic crashes involving people who'd been using ice. It's having a big impact on a community when you start losing people because of it."

Snr Sgt McCullough said access to dangerous drugs needed to be addressed.

"If nobody's dealing it, nobody can be using it. The users are committing a crime, no doubt, but a lot of them are addicts," he said.

"The dealer is inflicting it on our town by bringing it here and making it available. They are bringing misery and crime to the users and the community.

"It's an insidious thing and we would love people to dob them in if they know who they are."

Celina Mitchell from Crime Stoppers said the key message was that dealers are not friends.

"They're ruining lives," she said.

If you have any information, phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800333000.