Snowy Hydro legacy funds local tech upgrades

How is your broadband and mobile service fairing on the Coffs Coast. Leave a comment below.

How is your broadband and mobile service fairing on the Coffs Coast. Leave a comment below. David Nielsen

WITH a focus to improve regional communities access to mobile phone and internet services, the NSW Liberals and Nationals in Government has allocated $400 million over the next four years to significantly improve data services in the regions, Deputy Premier John Barilaro said.

He said the Connect Regional NSW program funded by the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund would create a newage digital revolution.

The $400 million Connect Regional NSW program will deliver faster internet speeds, better mobile phone coverage, and a potential future of 5G connectivity.

The Connect Regional NSW program will focus on three priority areas:

Internet and data - Dubbo and Wagga Wagga will be the first locations to investigate the design of data hubs and fibre-optic cables to make internet connectivity faster and more reliable.

Farm and water - Infrastructure to enhance competitiveness and productivity for our farming industry.

Mobile - eliminating mobile black spots.

He said the government had delivered 156 new mobile phone towers and that allowed 6,000 more Triple-0 emergency calls to be made so far.

"Our regions aren't backwaters and this program ensures that everyone across our state gets the very best in digital connectivity," Mr Barilaro said.

"Connect Regional NSW will bring access to services you need, from emergency services to agribusiness and farming industries, without the worry of whether they have mobile phone reception, or a strong enough internet signal."