Colt a chance to Hightail it north for Magic Millions

TRAINER Peter Snowden stopped short of confirming Hightail a certain starter in the $2 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic despite the colt's easy win at Randwick's Kensington track on Saturday.

"Hightail probably lacks real A-class ability but he is very genuine and won easily,'' Snowden said.

"Whether he goes to the Magic Millions or not, I will make that call (Sunday).

"It's a big ask. He has raced two weeks in a row and it would mean three weeks and a road trip, so it is not ideal.

"But you are racing for a lot of money and he is a two-year-old, he is up and running and doing everything right - he is what he is.''

Hightail scored his second win from just three starts with a consummate victory in the Events By ATC Handicap (1150m).

Champion jockey Hugh Bowman was impressed by $3 favourite Hightail's professionalism after the colt strode clear to beat Avon River ($3.80) by more than two lengths with Twentyfour Carat ($8) running on well for a close third.

Avon River was slow away so her effort to finish second on debut was good, and the fast-finishing efforts of Twentyfour Carat and Peralta (fourth) were impressive.

"He's a nice, little horse,'' Bowman said of Hightail.

"Of course, he will be meeting a much strong field if he runs in the Magic Million, it is going to be a different kettle of fish next week.

"I don't think he's going to improve five lengths off today but what he is going to do is go up there and run his race. He did that comfortably and I'd like to think he had a bit up his sleeve because he floated a bit in front.''

TAB Fixed Odds price assessors thought enough of Hightail's win to slash his Magic Millions odds from $101 into $15. Unbeaten Unite And Conquer remains the $5 favourite.

Snowden noted Bowman didn't have to put Hightail under too much pressure in the last 200m, which could potentially open the door for a Magic Millions start.

"This colt is a great eater, he is a sound, genuine two-year-old, a running type and it could be worth a throw at the stumps,'' the trainer said.

Hightail scored his second win in three starts in fine style at Randwick. Picture: AAP

Snowden, who trains in partnership with his son Paul, knows what it takes to win a Magic Millions, having prepared the brilliant Capitalist to win the race three years ago before the colt trained on to win the Golden Slipper.

The Snowden stable is planning on having multiple runners at the Magic Millions with Hightail and Rome possible runners in the two-year-old race, Bondi will contest the $2 million Magic Millions 3yo Guineas, plus seasoned gallopers Snippets Land, Smartedge, Dothraki, Spending To Win and Warranty, and the maidens Galina and Munich.