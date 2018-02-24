Sneaking suspicion of an upset at Coffs

FAVOURED: Many think Shane Cutmore will be hard to beat.

THERE'S no betting on the winner of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's club championships but, if there was, a lot of money would be going on reigning champion Shane Cutmore.

In hot form after shooting a 7-under on the club's East Lakes course a fortnight ago, Coffs Harbour's club professional Matt Allan admits Cutmore is ticking all the boxes at the moment.

But he's not so sure the result is the fait acompli others think it is.

"I think he (Cutmore) is the one to beat," Allan said.

"He's been the form player and he's the best player that the club's got but I just think there's going to be a little bit of a surprise this year."

When asked who might be challenging for the title over the next few Saturdays, Allan said there were a couple of players that stuck out in his mind.

"Dan Swain has been practising pretty hard and David Rook has been a sneaky performer lately so there could be a surprise packet I think," he said.

With the Women's NSW Open being played on the course next week, Allan said there's no better time for members to play than right now.

Allan was quick to praise course superintendent Justin Sheehan and his staff.

"Justin has got the course up to a treat and he's just going flat stick at the moment getting it to tournament conditions so you won't see the course any better," he said.