Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It has cost billions of dollars and is in the home stretch in terms of completion.
It has cost billions of dollars and is in the home stretch in terms of completion. Trevor Veale
News

Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

by David Kirkpatrick
18th Dec 2018 5:00 PM

THE duplication of the Pacific Highway is one of the biggest infrastructure projects on the books in Australia.

It has cost billions of dollars and is in the home stretch in terms of completion.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the road is the final link in the Pacific Highway upgrade between Hexham and the Queensland border.

It means smooth sailing with four lanes of really good road north of Newcastle.

In Wednesday's Coffs Coast Advocate we take a little peek into the future and get a snapshot of the project so far.

We talk to contractors working on the upgrade and people living and working along its vast length.

According to the Roads and Maritime Services' website, the project includes upgrading the highway to motorway standard over its 155 kilometre length.

It includes nine interchanges, more than 170 bridges and more than 350 'connectivity structures'. In the process it will bypass South Grafton, Ulmarra, Woodburn, Broadwater and Wardell.

Construction of the highway has also revealed some secrets including indigenous artefacts such as hand tools that have been carbon-dated to about 1500 years old.

Local indigenous land councils have worked alongside Roads and Maritime Services to identify and preserve significant sites.

It's hard to remember a time in the past 10 to 20 years when the highway hasn't been under construction.

Its completion will not only improve safety along this significantly dangerous corridor, but drastically improve travelling times.

It will further open up the tourism potential of this region with many more towns now in the commutable distance from Brisbane and south-east Queensland in particular.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

    premium_icon Firefighters battle blaze near Coffs Harbour Airport

    News FIREFIGHTERS are working to contain a fire burning at the southern end of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport.

    • 18th Dec 2018 4:30 PM
    Guilty plea for weapons and drugs charges

    premium_icon Guilty plea for weapons and drugs charges

    News The 35-year-old also pleaded guilty to 10 charges.

    • 18th Dec 2018 4:03 PM
    Time to immortalise champion jockey

    premium_icon Time to immortalise champion jockey

    News Zac Purton's achievements in the saddle need to be recognised.

    Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

    Police warn of 'treacherous' surf as swimmer remains missing

    News Police update media on search for missing swimmer off Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners