Snapping a healthy life

Over $45,000 in prizes up for grabs in photography competition. Contributed

IF you've got a keen eye for photography, whether you have years of experience or just enjoy taking happy snaps, this competition is not to be missed.

With more than $45,000 in prizes up for grabs, the Your Health Link National Photographic Competition is part of a wider strategy to foster a connection between health, the arts and taking action to reduce childhood obesity.

Entrants are required to create a photo representing the theme Healthy Life, Healthy You and includes an open section, primary school, high school, open and mobile sections.

Prizes include an Opal Cover Resort holiday package, Canon EOS 5D IV full frame camera, flights for two to Los Angeles and more.

Run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District, the competition is part of the Your Health Link initiative, a strategy aimed at enhancing community understanding of health and health care information, and how people can apply that information to their lives.

Program Manager Carolyn Guichard said "through the photographic process, the entrants are required to investigate the subject matter and thereby increase their health knowledge."

Entries close on Sunday, October 14 and winners will be announced at an exhibition of the finalists held at Sails Resort in Port Macquarie on Friday, November 23.

For more information, visit yourhealthlinkphotocomp.com.au