Snappers win ugly in local derby

A WIN over their cross-town rival and a bonus point was the good news for the Coffs Snappers but there's still a lot of room for improvement.

Local derbies are rarely contests the for the rugby purists to enjoy and the clash at the University Oval was a match of the same ilk.

The Snappers dominated possession but was unable to truly punish the opposition with all of that ball even though they were never in any danger of losing the match.

A pair of tries to scrum half Lloyd Simms-Chambers and another to Adrian Nix gave the Snappers a 17-7 lead at the break and when Simms-Chambers crossed the line again shortly after the resumption to secure a bonus point, the Snappers looked capable of increasing the final margin to large proportions.

The marlins though have shown in their two home games so far this season that enthusiasm for the contest is a trait within the club and second half tries to Matthew Travers and James Herbert meant the SCU boys walked off the field beaten 31-19 but far from disgraced.

Marlins coach Dwayne Vignes had an inexperienced line-up at his disposal but he wasn't too disappointed the final scoreline.

"They're a good side, they come up really hard and that's why they're leading the comp,"

"We're only a young side and I was happy we stuck to it and cam back at them at the end."

Snappers co-coach Troy Baker said his boys only had themselves to blame with too much ball being turned over that saw them get caught in a scrappy affair.

"We got away from our structure which was probably the disappointment from the match but we ground out a pretty good win," Baker said.

"That was a good result for us and we're still on top of the table."

COFFS SNAPPERS 31 (Lloyd Simms-Chambers 3, Ross Gundry, Adrian Nix tries, Zac Cross 3 conversions) def SCU MARLINS 19 (James Herbert, Matthew Travers, Mackenzie Smyth tries; Simon Donald 2 conversions).

Grafton def Wauchope 29-17

Hastings Valley def Kempsey 23-6

Bye: Port Pirates