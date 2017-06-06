Snappers win a bruiser

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE: Moving Riley Davis from the wing to outside centre proved a winner for the Coffs Snappers.

THE Coffs Snappers are assured of being top of the table when the halfway mark of the MNC Rugby season arrives.

The Snappers have played one more game than the rest of the competition but can put their feet up next round when they have their bye knowing reigning premier Hastings Valley is eight points adrift on the table.

The gap came courtesy of a bruising 18-0 victory over Port Pirates that ensured the Snappers maintain their unbeaten record for 2017.

Early on it seemed the Pirates might have the home team's measure as their big pack was winning the scrums and the Pirates were enjoying the lion's share of territory.

But the Snappers dug in defence and not only ensured the ball found its way up the other end but kept the dangerous Pirates scoreless for 80 minutes.

With the ball, the Murray brothers Brannon and Tumma were outstanding while Riley Davis proved a thorn in the Pirates side at outside centre.

It was the defence though that had the club thrilled with the performance.

"To keep a quaility side like the Pirates who are building into their season scoreless is something we're very proud of,” co-coach Troy Baker said.

"It spoke volumes for the Snappers and their commitment to the task.”

One team happy with the Pirates loss is the SCU Marlins.

The Marlins fought hard to overcome Kempsey 29-24, a result that sees them just a couple of bonus points outside the top four.

Kempsey started the better of the two scoring two early tries but then the young Marlins put their collective noses to grindstone to turn the contest in their favour.

Kempsey scored almost on the final bell to reduce the final margin to five points.

MNC RUGBY

Coffs Snappers def Port Pirates 18-0

Hastings Valley def Grafton 24-22

SCU Marlins def Kempsey 29-24