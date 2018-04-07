Snappers unveil new Department of Youth

NEW BLOOD: The young Coffs Snappers players making the step up to first grade are Connor Martin, Jack Winchester, Brad Thorn, Oscar Edwards, Blake Southam and Liam Doherty.

YOU'D be well within your rights this afternoon to think the Coffs Snappers were fielding an an under-21 team in their MNC Rugby season opener.

Already blessed with a wealth of talented youngsters that made names for themselves last year when the Snappers claimed the minor premiership, this afternoon a new group of players will graduate from junior ranks to first grade when the Snappers play host to Wauchope.

Coaches Brett Davis and Troy Baker have selected half a dozen players from last year's under-18 team to play in the main game at Jung Quarries Snappers Rugby Park.

Jack Winchester, Brad Thorn, Blake Southam, Liam Doherty, Oscar Edwards and Connor Martin have all been named in the starting XV.

Club president Scott Vidler said blooding so many youngsters can only be viewed as a positive for the club.

"Both senior coaches and all members of the club are pleased to see these boys reach this goal as its one of our club objectives to provide opportunity for our junior players so they may go on to bigger and better things,” Vidler said.

Add to this list young players like Brannon Murray, MNC Rugby Axemen vice-captain Lloyd Simms-Chambers and forward Jesse Kirkman who returns to the team after playing in Newcastle and it's a young looking Snappers team that will be facing what many expect to be a much improved Wauchope outfit.

The experience to help the young squad will come from captain Cameron Sweeney, club stalwarts Kris Kent and James Bellamy as well as new recruit Jon Kahler whose won premierships with the Port Pirates.

The women are playing two matches today. The first at 2.40pm is the curtain raiser to the first grade match and then they'll play again after the main game.

MNC RUGBY

Saturday - 3pm

Coffs Snappers v Wauchope

Hastings Valley v Kempsey

Grafton v Port Pirates

Bye: SCU Marlins