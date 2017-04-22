Snappers take first step forward

COMING THROUGH: Coffs Rugby Snappers stalwart Kris Kent showed he's adapting well to his move to the forwards against the Wauchope Thunder. MNC Rugby 22 April 2017 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

A DOMINANT performance by the Coffs Snappers' forwards laid the platform for a season opening win against Wauchope.

Pre-game there were concerns that the Thunder's new backline featuring a string of Kiwis who've come across the Tasman could cause some havoc.

But the way the Coffs forwards played there was very little opportunity for Wauchope's backs to even see the ball let alone be given space to create any damage.

The pressure imposed on the opposition brought tremendous satisfaction for Coffs Snapper's new co-coach Brett Davis.

"The forwards did a very good job," Davis said after the 39-10 win.

"We worked a lot on our structure and our positioning but our line speed was probably the best part today, our backs and our forwards, we goyt up and we caught them behind the advantage line and that's something we focussed on.

"We wanted to make that advantage line ours and it was in attack and defence. For any opposition when you're constantly going backwards it's hard to get on the front foot.

"I thought we shut their backline down completely."