Snappers showing some added bite

THE Snappers have a score to settle at Rugby Park this afternoon.

The Coffs Rugby boys face Kempsey, the team that denied the Snappers a berth in last year's grand final.

Even though the season is only game old in 2017, this Snappers team already looks stronger than last year's outfit and is more than capable of gaining some redemption for the extra-time heartbreak suffered at the hands of the Cannonballs.

The forward pack dominated the advantage line in the opening match of the season and if the big boys up front continue that, the Snappers will be a threat.

While many are raving about the forwards, co-coach Brett Davis said the team's biggest weapon lay elsewhere.

"Our backs are our strength,” Davis said.

"We just need to work on our structure more to give them more space and attack in the right directions.

"We've got a lot of pace out there. In fact, if our forwards create that space we'll score tries and continue to score tries.”

This afternoon, Stuart McVicar will come into the starting line-up at fullback for young gun Koen Mieni.

A quartet in the team - brothers Lloyd Simms- Chambers and Brannon Murray along with the forward pair of Matthew Schultz and Zade Goodenough - will also be on a bit of a high after being part of last week's successful campaign by the MNC Axeman in the NSW Country Championships.

The SCU Marlins will once again be on the road today as they face Wauchope - a contest the Marlins are expected to win.

The SCU team fought hard a fortnight ago in a bid to come back from a 24-0 deficit against the rampaging Hastings Valley.

A repeat of that form will hold the university team in good stead this afternoon.

The Marlins' first home match of the year will be next week against Port Pirates.

MNC RUGBY

Coffs Snappers v Kempsey

Wauchope v SCU Marlins

Port Pirates v Hastings Valley

Bye: Grafton