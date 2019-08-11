Snappers scorch Pirates to earn spot in 2019 grand final

THROUGH TO THE DECIDER: Coffs Harbour Snappers players congratulate Cameron Sweeney (centre) after the number eight scored a try on Saturday.

THROUGH TO THE DECIDER: Coffs Harbour Snappers players congratulate Cameron Sweeney (centre) after the number eight scored a try on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

COFFS Harbour Snappers have earned the right to defend their 2018 premiership in this year's decider after blasting Port Macquarie Pirates off the field on Saturday.

Playing in front of a healthy crowd at Jung Quarries Rugby Park, the Snappers got off to the perfect start when big man James Bellamy crossed early.

The hosts then doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when halfback Lloyd Simms-Chambers scored an opportunistic try off a scrum.

The Pirates were able to hit back soon after when hooker Kye Marshall bulldozed his way over from 20m out, but for the remainder of the half the Snappers ran riot.

With both side's reduced to 14-men due to separate incidents, the hosts took their chance to play expansive rugby with the extra space.

Fullback Karnunny Pearce scored off a blind side scrum play for the Snappers before outside centre Ollie Gibbon added his name to the score sheet just two minutes later.

Gibbon then showed his dynamic power and turn of foot to score a great solo effort down the right edge before Simms-Chambers also grabbed his second on the stroke of halftime.

Up 36-5 at the break, the Snappers quickly extinguished any hopes of a Pirates fightback with Gibbon and number eight Cameron Sweeney both crossing early in the second half.

Some loose carries from the Snappers prevented them from piling on more points through the middle stages of the second half, with flanker Brannon Murray the only one to cross the stripe for the home side in the final 25 minutes.

A late penalty try for the Pirates left the final score at 57-12.

The Snappers will now travel down to Kempsey this Saturday to take on Hastings Valley Vikings in the grand final.