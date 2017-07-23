Snappers prevail after some nervous moments

SCU Marlins scrum half Brendon Bright hangs on with all of his might while tackling Coffs Snappers lock Joe de Dassel.

THE Coffs Snappers are getting plenty of practice on how to handle the pressure of a tight finish.

After succumbing to a late penalty goal against Hastings Valley a week ago, the Snappers held on at Jung Quarries Rugby Park to win a tense local derby 24-21 over the SCU Marlins.

Twice in the second half the Snappers extended the lead to 10 points via tries to Lloyd Simms-Chambers and Jamie Ross only to see the Marlins score long range tries to winger Jack Churchwell bring the margin back to only three points.

With the final whistle imminent, the Snappers had a scrum feed only 15 metres from their own try line. It was simply a matter of winning the scrum and maintaining possession for a few seconds to seal victory.

It was a task easier said than done.

When the Snappers knocked on trying to get the ball out of the scrum, the Marlins were given one final chance to secure a famous come from behind victory.

Unfortunately for the Marlins, and to the relief of the Snappers, the SCU pack also knocked on in the scrum and Coffs held on to maintain its advantage at the top of the table over Hastings Valley.

COFFS SNAPPERS 24 (Lloyd Simms-Chambers 2, Stuart McVicar, Jamie Ross tries; Zac Cross 2 conv) def SCU MARLINS 21 (Jack Churchwell 2, Lachlan Miller tries; Miller 3 conv).

Women's: Coffs Snappers def SCU Marlins 20-17.

Reserve Grade: Coffs Snappers def SCU Marlins 6-5.

Under-18s: SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 14-7.

Under-16s: SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 38-7.

Under-14s: SCU Marlins def Coffs Snappers 13-12.

Other 1st grade matches: Hastings Valley def Kempsey 34-17, Grafton def Wauchope (forfeit).