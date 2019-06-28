Snappers out to dethrone dominant Vikings

BIG GAME: Brannon Murray runs the ball for the Snappers during their opening round loss to the Vikings.

RUGBY UNION: Tomorrow's the third instalment of the grand final rematch for 2019 and the premiers are itching to get on the board.

Having lost to Hastings Valley Vikings 27-19 in the opening round and 49-26 in round five, Coffs Harbour Snappers want nothing more than to knock off the competition leaders. A win will also break the Snappers' two-game losing streak, making victory even more vital.

Coach Joe de Dassel hasn't labelled the game a must-win but knows victory will do his side the world of good.

"I'm just looking for a good performance,” de Dassel said.

"They're obviously the dominant side in the competition and last time we played them we were disappointing. We definitely need to make a big improvement from that match this time around.

"In those two losses we've had over the last couple of weeks we weren't happy with how we've played. I think we've come back from the break a little rusty and we need to get back to playing well.”

Losing two more players to injury last weekend, de Dassel has praised his club's depth as a key reason for the side still being well and truly in the hunt to defend their premiership.

"We've probably got a double figure amount of regular first graders out injured at the moment but I'm happy with the team we'll have for this match.”

"I'm just looking for us to get better each week. There's still a long way to go in the season.”

Kick off is 3pm tomorrow at Coffs Rugby Park.