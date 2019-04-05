Snappers not scared of being the hunted

A RIVALRY RENEWED: The Coffs Harbour Snappers and Hastings Valley Vikings will go head to head this weekend.

A RIVALRY RENEWED: The Coffs Harbour Snappers and Hastings Valley Vikings will go head to head this weekend. Brad Greenshields

RUGBY UNION: Coffs Harbour Snappers president Scott Vidler knows his club has a target on its back.

Grinding out a tough win in last year's grand final against the Hastings Valley Vikings, the defending premiers will have teams lining up at the door to knock them off this year.

The Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union commences this Saturday and the Snappers are ready for the onslaught which lays ahead.

Their opening assignment? A rematch with the Vikings no less.

"We're back and it's been all systems go,” Vidler said.

"Most weeks we'll be fine, there's the odd team who don't like the Snappers but other than that it's going to be a great year.

"I think this game against the Vikings will be the same as last year and the same result. It will be an extremely tough match but we'll come out on top.”

Having worked hard over the pre-season to give themselves the best chance at defending their crown, Vidler said it will be some usual suspects who will hold the key to their 2019 fortunes.

"Brothers Lloyd Simms-Chambers and Brannon Murray will both be crucial for us this year,” he said.

"Joe de Dassel is going to play a big part for us as well... As well as coaching I think he'll be stepping in to play when needed.”

The Snappers v Vikings game kicks off at 3.15pm Saturday at Coffs Rugby Park.

The Coffs Harbour Snappers reserves, women's, U18s, U16s and U14s will all be in action beforehand.